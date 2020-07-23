SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The public in Springfield is warned to be careful with cars in gas station parking lots after valuables were reported stolen.
In one of these reported thefts, Springfield police said a suspect distracted the victim while a second person went into the vehicle and stole items. Others thefts involved wallets and purses getting stolen.
Reports of these gas station parking lot thefts recently increased, police said.
Unlocked vehicles in these places should not be left unattended for any time, officers advised. Valuables should be hidden or people should take those items with them.
"Lock your car," police said in a Facebook post. "Be smart. Be safe."
