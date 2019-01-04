SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police were called to a drive by shooting in Springfield Friday morning.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of W. Carpenter St. at 10:16 a.m.
Police said a vehicle opened fire on another vehicle in that block.
Four bullets also went into a nearby house. No one was hit inside the house.
Officers said the car that was shot at then chased the vehicle that shot at them going east down Miller.
Police said there are four suspects they are looking for.
Those suspects were driving a silver Pontiac car with a rear spoiler and Missouri plates.
The victims were driving a white 4-door Honda Civic with tinted windows. It possibly has bullet holes in it.
Police are looking for both vehicles. No one is in custody at this time.