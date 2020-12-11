SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's police chief has reversed course on a plan to accept an out-of-state job and will stay in Illinois, he announced Friday.
Police Chief Kenny Winslow said this decision to not take a job as deputy chief in Franklin, Tenn., came after consulting with family. He said he has accepted an offer from Mayor Jim Langfelder to remain in Springfield.
"Springfield has been our home for 26 years and this community has blessed us," Winslow said in a statement. "Many factors played heavily into this decision, including our love for this community and our personal obligations to my extended family. While personally and professionally the move to Tennessee was a great opportunity, ultimately I have to put my family first. Being in Springfield is what is best for my family.
"I would like to thank all those who have called, texted, or emailed me well wishes along with thanking the Mayor for giving my family the time and space to make this difficult decision in private.”
A Franklin, Tenn., press release had said Winslow was going to be deputy chief over field operations and special operations, with work starting in January. He was one of two candidates who had been selected for a deputy chief position before he ultimately decided to stay in Illinois.
Winslow has been Springfield police chief for the last seven years.
