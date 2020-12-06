SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow is expected to resign the top position after being selected as a Deputy Chief in Franklin, Tennessee.
According to a press release from the city of Franklin, Winslow will be the Deputy Chief over Field Operations and Special Operations. The release said Winslow was one of two candidates selected for Deputy Chief positions.
“Chief Winslow and [other new hire] have the experience, knowledge, and skill to do an outstanding job in meeting the department’s mission,“ Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner said in the release. "I look forward to working with both in the new year. The Franklin Police Department is made up of professional men and women who work hard every day to keep Franklin safe and I am proud of each of them.”
Chief Winslow has been Police Chief in Springfield for the past seven years.
The city of Franklin said Winslow will start his new position January 19, 2021.
News of Winslow’s departure comes less than one month after Springfield’s Fire Chief retired.
WAND News has reached out to the mayor of Springfield and Chief Winslow for comment. We have not heard back.
