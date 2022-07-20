SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team will be conducting training in the area of Walnut Street and Gordon Drive in Chatham.
There will be an elevated police presence in this area and at Glenwood High School between 1:00 and 5:00 p.m. Wednesday.
The Springfield Police Department prepares officers to respond to critical incidents such as barricaded subjects, active shooter response, and other high risk events through continual training.
