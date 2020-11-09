SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Gail O'Neill, said COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Sangamon County.
"Between Saturday, Sunday and today, there's 582 new cases," O'Neill said. "The positivity rate, the last I'd seen, is 12.7 percent."
During this time, Springfield Police Chief, Kenny Winslow said the department is making sure local businesses and restaurant are following the city's orders to help slow the spread of the virus.
"From last Monday until last night, we had done 309 checks," Winslow said.
Although the department completed hundreds of compliance checks, only three business were cited for violations.
"One was cited for patrons not having masks on in the establishment," Winslow said. "One was cited for no signage or markings. Then the other one was for a restaurant being open and having indoor dining after 11."
Winslow said every officer on every shift is now required to complete at least one random compliance check.
"Some of them will be in plain clothes. Some will be unmarked," Winslow said. "We're asking everyone to step up and do that, even my command staff, to get out and make sure we're doing one check per day."
O'Neill said health inspectors and law enforcement should be checking for several things.
"Crowds are our biggest concern," O'Neill said. "Indoor dining is to be at 25 percent of occupancy. Masks are to be worn when people move from their table and nobody is at the bars."
According to Winslow, it's important to remind everyone it takes the whole community working together to help stop the spread of the virus.
"The numbers are ten times higher than they've ever been," Winslow said. "We have to try to do something to save our small business owners, as well as keeping our community healthy."
If a business is cited, the police department said the fine can be up to $500.
O'Neill said the city is still discussing whether or not stricter mitigations will be put into place.
