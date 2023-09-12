SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The BUILD Springfield initiative is kicking off on October 7th and aims to improve blight and public safety.
BUILD stands for Beautification, Unity, Innovation, Leadership, and Development. For the initiative, city leaders utilized multiple data sets to determine which area to focus on.
"The first data set is ShotSpotter data, which is really crime data within Springfield, predominantly hotspots where crime has occurred in the last three to six months," said Sai Joshi, the Bloomberg-Harvard Fellow for the City of Springfield. "The other data set that we've used is the Office of Public Works data, which kind of looks at problem properties, places with repetitive code violations, and with increased fly dumping."
The program will focus on the Pillsbury neighborhood, with the official boundaries being North Grand Avenue to Carpenter Street, and 9th street to 19th street. The initiative utilizes several elements to improve the area.
The first focus will be on improving public safety.
"We're going to knock on every door and we're going to provide information on neighborhood policing, we're gonna provide information on safety as it pertains to living in your homes or driving on our streets," said Springfield Police Chief, Ken Scarlette.
In addition to targeting public safety, the program also aims to increase the quality of life. Joshi said the targeted neighborhood has many abandoned or city owned houses or lots that would benefit from additional resources. The Office of Public Works will clean up trash in streets and alleyways and manage overgrown brush and trees.
"It positively impacts the rest of the neighborhood because what's going to happen once you invest in one specific property, you're also going to encourage the rest of the neighborhood, or at least the entire block, to uplift themselves to that new quality of housing," said Joshi.
The BUILD initiative kicks off with a launch event on October 7 in the Pillsbury neighborhood. Chief Scarlette said members of every city office, as well as many nonprofits, and state offices will be present at the event to listen to feedback and take questions.
"I think the exciting part is that this is so much beyond the Springfield Police Department," said Scarlette. "Every city agency is going to be a part of this, including the social service agencies within our community and other local businesses. This is essentially a chance for everyone within our community to come together for the betterment of Springfield."
