SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Like many departments throughout the country, the Springfield Police Department is experiencing an officer shortage.
The department is authorized to have 250 officers on staff. Currently they have 37 of those positions open.
Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said its normal to have vacancies, but this is an abnormal amount.
"You know we deal with officers retiring every year and then we have to hire to replace them, but 37 is more than we would typically see at any one time," Stuenkel said.
The department said it expected this shortage and changed to 12 hour shifts back in January to accommodate.
"We had expected retirements that were occurring, we knew we would be facing a manning shortage and earlier this year in January, we moved to a 12-hour shift on our operations to assist with that manning shortage," said Stuenkel.
The department is still on the 12-hour shift schedule because of the shortage. Some officers are having to partake in voluntary overtime and getting time off is a challenge.
In the coming months, they hope to get more people on staff with upcoming testing and academies.
"The hope is that with these two classes this summer we can increase our numbers, recruit and get a large testing class in the next couple months for that test on July 30 and get a new list and again start hiring at the beginning of next year when the academies are running," Stuenkel said.
However, this is not the only police department facing shortages.
The Decatur Police Department currently has 140 officers with 10 of them in training out of the 148 officers they can have on staff.
Champaign police have issues as well with 17 vacancies and 20 officers in unserviceable status, leaving only 88 on active duty.
All departments are combating the issue with voluntary, and in some cases mandated, overtime.
