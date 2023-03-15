SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Police have been on the scene at a home in the 200 block of North Daniel Ave in Springfield.
According to the department, SPD responded for a report of a woman that was unresponsive around 8:17 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers and the Springfield Fire Department found that she was dead.
The death is being investigated as suspicious and the Criminal Investigations Division will release more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
WAND News is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
