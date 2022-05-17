SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police responded to reports of shots fired late Monday night.
According to officials, police responded to the 900 block of North 11th Street at about 9:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired.
Once in the area officers recovered five shell casings.
No other injuries or suspect information has been reported at this time.
Police are investigating.
