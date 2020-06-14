SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.
At approximately 3:50 a.m., police responded to 7 Brothers Grocery at 1801 S. 11th St for reports of a man shot inside the business.
Tykeem King, 23, was taken to St.John's Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morining.
Detectives have several leads at this time.
If you have any information regarding this incident please call CrimeStoppers at 788-8427, or submit your tip online at Cashfortips.US.
