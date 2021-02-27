Springfield, ILL. (WAND)- Springfield Police are investigating three shootings.
Police say on February 26, 2021 at 4:12 p.m. they responded to south 19th Street for a Shot Spotter alert of several rounds fired.
The outside of a residence of South 18th Street was struck multiple times. No injuries were reported at the time.
Shortly after a male victim arrived at HSHS St. John's hospital with three non-life threatening gunshot wounds in his legs.
Police said the victim did not give any details about this incident.
The second shooting happened on February 27, 2021 at 3:38 a.m. on Stanton Street. This also a Shot Spotter alert.
An officer was responding to the area and observed a suspicious vehicle.
A 9 millimeter handgun was recovered as a result of the traffic stop and 26-year-old Jerome Webb was arrested.
Police said Webb was not forthcoming with information regarding the shots fired or the gun
Webb was transported to the Sangamon County Jail.
Shortly after, at 4:13 a.m. police responded to 5th and Ash for a person shot report.
When officers arrived they spotted a vehicle with damages from bullet holes on both the driver and passenger side.
Police on scene were told by a resident in the area they heard the shooting and drove a male victim to HSHS St. Johns Hospital.
Police said the victim had two non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower legs.
The victim could not provide any information but did tell police the shooter was in a dark vehicle.
Springfield Police Department believe the individuals in the two shootings were targeted and the shootings weren't random acts.
Police said there is no information indicating these incidents are related.
If you have any information on these incidents please contact Springfield Police Department or Crime Stoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.