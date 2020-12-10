SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating ongoing thefts of catalytic converters in the area.
The thefts span the months of October and November. Several thefts took place over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Catalytic converters have been stolen from auto dealerships, storage units, and church lots.
The catalytic converters are cut from the exhaust of victims' vehicles.
Large trucks, vans and motor homes have been the main targets of the thieves.
If you have information about these thefts call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427 or submit a tip online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.