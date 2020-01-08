SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are investigating a shots fired incident from December.
Police were called to the 600 block of Eastman Ave. on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 11:36 p.m.
Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle, possibly an early 2000's Chevy Malibu leaving the area, speeding north bound on 7th St. from Eastman, after three to five shots were fired.
A shell casing was found in the road, but no vehicles or homes were found to have been struck.
If you have any information about this shots fired incident, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.