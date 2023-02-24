SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A juvenile arrived at HSHS St. John's Hospital with a gunshot wound Thursday evening, according to Springfield Police.
Police say the juvenile male arrived at the hospital around 8:25 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his lower torso.
Authorities report the victim was alert and conscious, before being taken into surgery and his injury is considered non-life threatening at this time.
Police are still trying to locate where the shooting occurred.
Detectives within the Criminal Investigations Division are actively working to identify the suspect and will provide more information as it becomes available.
Anyone with information concerning this shooting is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217.788.8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.
