SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are looking for a person they said is stealing packages from people's porches.
Packages were taken from homes in the neighborhood near Fairview Park earlier this week.
The police department shared pictures of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle on its Facebook page.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call SPD at 788-8325 or CrimeStoppers at 788-8427.
