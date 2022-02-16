SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the people responsible for thefts at garages and storage units around Springfield.
On Thursday, February 10 at 9:30 p.m. two white men broke into a garage in the 3100 block of Fox Bridge Rd. but were scared off by the alarm system. They were carrying large bags of items and fled north along the train tracks then east towards Stanton St.
Similar incidents took place at another garage in the same block on January 19 and storage units at Thriftee Storage located at 2900 Fox Bridge Rd. on February 8.
If you have any information about these incidents call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on our website, Cashfortips.US or use the P3 app. If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward up to $2500.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.