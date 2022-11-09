SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian with broken bones.
The crash happened in the 2800 block of E. Clearlake Ave. on October 20 around 6:32 a.m.
The victim was walking southbound crossing Clearlake Ave when they were struck by a dark color SUV that was traveling eastbound.
Police said the SUV fled the area continuing eastbound on Clearlake.
The victim was transported to the hospital and treated for multiple injuries including broken bones.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.
