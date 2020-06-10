SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot two women after opening fire at a Springfield block party.
The shooting happened May 31 at 3:41 a.m. in an empty lot at 15th and Edwards St. where a large block party was being held.
Shots were fired into the crows , and two women were shot. Both had life threatening injures. They are both in serious condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest.
You do not have to give your name to leave a tip.
