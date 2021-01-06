SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police need your help to find the person who robbed a Circle K gas station.
It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 2700 Stevenson Dr.
The suspect came into the store armed with a handgun, demanding money.
He is described as light to medium skin tone, 5’10”, 150lbs. wearing a dark green winter coat with fur lined hood, black mask, light gray hooded sweatshirt with multi-colored block lettering on the front, light washed blue jeans and tan work boots with dark colored cuffs on top.
He also had a tattoo on the back of his left hand.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427. You do not have to give your name and may be eligible for a cash reward.
