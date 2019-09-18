SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are looking for a teenager who they said fired shots at a woman last week.
It happened Sept. 12 around 2:30 in the afternoon in the 2200 block of Joyce Ln.
Police said a suspect described as a 17-year-old African American boy with short braids fired a handgun several times at a woman in the front yard.
She was not struck.
The suspect ran on foot.
If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.
A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest.