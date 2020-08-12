SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are looking for tips to help solve a shooting from June.
On June 1, just before 3 a.m., police were called to Fresh Express at 1529 E. Cook St. for a shooting.
A male victim was standing on the east side of the business when a suspect fired several shots, hitting him multiple times in the legs.
The victim's injuries were not life threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available for information leading to an arrest.
