SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police have made an arrest in connection with a Dec. 23 shooting.
Paul Whiteside, 47, of Springfield, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Police said Whiteside and the victim were fighting inside an apartment building in the 1700 block of South 2nd. St. when the victim left the building and Whiteside shot him through a window.
Whiteside is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail, pending formal charges by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.
