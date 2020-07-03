SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - According to Springfield Fire Captain Ryan Evans, this pandemic doesn't mean the holiday weekend will be any different for first responders.
"It has not been that different," Evans says. "I mean we're still preparing, of course. There's a lot less fireworks going on this year."
Because of the cancellation of firework displays across central Illinois, people might be celebrating the Fourth of July a little differently this year by lighting off their own fireworks. Springfield police officer Joshua Stuenkel said this year, the department has received more calls for firework disturbances.
"I think a lot more people are at home. They're looking for something to do. They aren't able to go out and do the same things they've done before," Stuenkel said. "We are seeing an increase of fireworks calls this year compared to last year. Last weekend, we had over the three days ... Friday, Saturday, Sunday ... we had 76 calls for fireworks. In the same weekend in 2019, we only had 24 calls for fireworks."
Stuenkel also said the department has seen an increase of calls coming in for shots fired.
"For that same weekend period last year; we had 13 shots fired calls and this year in 2020, the number was 20," Stuenkel said. "Some of that increase is possibly due to our Shot Spotter program that is up and running."
Fireworks and gunshots are two things Stuenkel said people can often get confused.
"We do get calls for service where people believe it's a shots fired incident, and we go out there and find evidence of fireworks," Stuenkel said. "Or, the reverse. Someone thinks it's fireworks, and we go out and find evidence for shots fired."
For anyone who decides to light off their own fireworks, Evans said the fire department wants to remind people of some safety tips.
"Stay a safe distance once that firework goes off," Evans said. "Never re-light a firework. Only light one firework at a time."
According to Evans, one of the most dangerous items is sparklers.
"Sparklers, they are very dangerous. Matter of fact, they say they cause one-fourth of the injuries every year," Evans said. "These sparklers, they get up to at least 1,200 degrees. If you're going to use sparklers, stick them in the ground and watch them that way."
Evans says in Illinois, most fireworks ... except for some novelty items are illegal to purchase and set off.
"What do I really recommend - it's best to leave the fireworks to the professionals," Evans said.
