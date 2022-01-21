SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer went to a hospital for treatment after a two-vehicle crash, state police said.
Troopers said a Springfield police squad car was responding at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday to an emergency call for service while moving southbound on Illinois Route 4 near Browning Road. At the same time, a 2007 Lincoln MKZ was eastbound on Browning near Route 4.
While traveling through the intersection, a press release said the front bumper of the police vehicle hit the driver's side door of the Lincoln. Both the officer and the Lincoln driver went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities identified the police officer as a 27-year-old male. The Lincoln driver is a 58-year-old male from Springfield.
