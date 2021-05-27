Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.