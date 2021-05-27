SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is looking to get license plate readers installed city wide to help solve crimes.
"The technology is camera-based where they take basically pictures of license plates and the Springfield Police Department has access. It not only captures the plate but can recognize the vehicle type and color, which will give us the ability to look back after a crime had been committed," said Andrew Dodd, commander of the Field Operations Division for Springfield Police.
The department hopes to install eighty Flock cameras around the entirety of the city, which would help them solve a multitude of crimes.
"It's about all crimes, you know, everything from retail thefts, hit and run accidents. Every day it will get uploaded, all the stolen cars in the state, so it will help us recover stolen vehicles quicker completely across the city from one side to the other," Dodd said.
However, before the cameras can be purchased, they have to be approved by the city council - an approval Mayor Jim Langfelder stands behind.
"It really takes the will of the council to vote it in and see the true value of the equipment as we move forward because there will be an annual expense, but I don't think anybody is happy with the way crime, especially violent crime, has perpetuated," Langfelder said.
For eighty cameras it would cost about $200,000 each year. There is also an installment fee that would total $20,000 for the city, but Langfelder said the safety of his city is more important than a price tag.
"What you really have to weigh is how much does it cost the community not having it," Langfelder said. "It's technology you can put in place to help keep our community safe by being more responsive quicker and hopefully resolve crimes sooner."
