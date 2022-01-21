SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is actively recruiting new police officers.
The department said candidates who are interested need to first apply online through Springfield's city website for the "Police Patrol Officer Entry Level" opening. Candidates who need computer access can use the computer lab located at the Lincoln Library (326 S. 7th St.) or Springfield's Office of Human Resources (300 S. 7th St., Room 309).
The deadline for applying is Thursday, Feb. 24 at 11 p.m.
Applicants are encouraged to download and review an information packet from the city's website. Requirements for entry-level officers include:
- Age 21–34 at time of written exam (exceptions may apply)
- U.S. citizen
- High school diploma/equivalency certificate
- Valid driver’s license at time of hire
- Valid Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card within 12 months of hire
- No felony convictions
- Uncorrected visual sharpness, minimum of 20/40 with both eyes open using a typical Snellen opticon.
Physical and written exams will be offered on three dates to accommodate different schedules. The dates at Feb. 19, 26 and 28. They will take place at the Salvation Army Community Center, located at 1600 E. Clear Lake Ave. in Springfield.
Click here for more information, including salary and benefits, along with a video overview of what a person can expect in the testing process and how to prepare.
More details can be found in PDF documents attached to this story.
