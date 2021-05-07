SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's been one year since ShotSpotter systems have gone live in Springfield.
Springfield police said between May 7, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021, ShotSpotter alerted them to 1,043 possible shots fired incidents.
Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said the department has seen an increase in shots fired calls.
"We have seen an increase in the number of shots fired calls since implementing ShotSpotter," Stuenkel said.
Not every alert ended up being an actual incident where shots were fired.
"We occasionally have some ShotSpotter alerts that come out as possible gunfire and officers have found evidence of fireworks in the area," Stuenkel said. "We report those to ShotSpotter and they review those."
In total, the department had 377 confirmed shots fired reports in 2020 and 98 so far in 2021. They said ShotSpotter has helped them recover evidence in many of these incidents.
"One specific incident that we had where our officers located the evidence where ShotSpotter said it would be and we have a 911 call from twelve blocks away at the same time," Stuenkel said. "Without ShotSpotter, our officers would have responded to the area of the 911 call twelve blocks away, but (would have been) nowhere near the evidence that they did eventually recover."
Stuenkel also said it helps keeps officers safe because the program can detect if multiple weapons are in the area.
"It can alert us that there (is) more than one weapon firing. If those weapons are automatic weapons, the ShotSpotter system can detect that and advise the officers who are responding to be aware for multiple shooters and multiple firearms," he added.
Currently, the system spans 4.25 square miles on the east side of town.
"We identified an area of Springfield based on historical data, calls for service for shots fired that would best fit what we wanted for the ShotSpotter program, Stuenkel said.
In the next year, the department plans to expand ShotSpotter to cover an additional mile of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.