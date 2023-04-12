SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield Police are on the scene of an armed robbery at the Regions Bank on Durkin.
Police report a masked suspect entered the bank with a handgun demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police said the robbery occurred around 9:00 a.m.
At this time no arrests have been made and no further information has been released.
WAND is working to learn more details and will update this story as it develops.
