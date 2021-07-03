SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a shooting incident at White Oaks Mall Saturday evening.
Police said officers responded to the mall before 6 p.m.
Witnesses said several people were involved in an altercation when someone opened fire and hit another person.
That person was taken to HSHS St. John's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the scene is now secure. It is an active investigation.
