SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are looking to hire patrol officers with experience.
The city said it is in the process of actively recruiting people for these positions. In a 2021 change, the lateral application will be open on an ongoing basis, allowing experienced officers to apply online any time during the year.
If an applicant is deemed qualified, Springfield's human resources office will contact the person to set up a time for a written exam and oral assessment with the City of Springfield.
People who are interested must first click here to apply online for the lateral patrol officer opening. Candidates must not be older than 34 and must fall within "Age Exemption" requirements. The city said officers can qualify under the 18 to 36 month or the 36 month and beyond employment requirement as a full-time police patrol officer.
Applicants can download an information and testing packet from the city's website.
Anyone with questions should email humanresources@springfield.il.us or call (217)789-2446.
