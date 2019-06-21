SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's a nationwide crisis - police departments are in need of new recruits and central Illinois is no exception.
Although the number of people who want a job in law enforcement is down, over 200 recruits signed up to put their strength to the test to secure a spot on the Springfield Police Department.
Lt. Robert Davidsmeyer says the department is always looking for new recruits.
"I've been on for over 25 years," Davidsmeyer said. "When I tested, we had 700 people that signed up. Last year, we had 185 that came to take the test."
People were tested on their flexibility, core strength, arm strength and running ability.
"We have the sit and reach, and (do) the sit-up test," Davidsmeyer said. "We move on to bench press, and also measure aerobic ability by running a mile and a half."
Davidsmeyer says the department encourages anyone who is interested to come out and try the recruiting process.
"The job is portrayed in a negative way through the media, not just the media, but social media," Davidsmeyer said."People see the bad things, not the good things, and people decide that it's not for them."
For all of the recruits that passed the physical test, they will have to take a written test.