SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Police Department is making efforts to reduce city-wide crime.
According to Chief Kenny Winslow, the department applied for a grant in 2016 from the Department of Justice. This grant has allowed the department to send out surveys to citizens to get their opinion on crime and policing in their neighborhoods.
"We did a community survey to talk about perceptions of police, how police services are provided, fear of crime and how gun violence and gunshots affected neighborhoods," Winslow said.
The grant also gave the department the opportunity to implement its own strategies based on a call-in-model, otherwise known as the Focused Deterrence Program.
"Thirty-one people have been called on so far," Winslow said. "Fifteen of them have either been convicted, (have done) time in the Illinois Department of Corrections, or (are) pending trial."
Family, friends or Springfield citizens are able to submit a member of the community who is currently living a life of crime to be a part of the program.
"We've had parents reach out to us, asking if their children can be a part of it," Winslow said. "Sometimes it's older brothers reaching out about little brothers."
In the program, troubled men and women get help with what they need most.
"If you need job training, if it's something to do with substance abuse, mental health or addiction, if it's education, there's all these things we try to bring to the table," Winslow said.
According to Winslow, 76 percent of the 31 people who went through the Focused Deterrence Program have not reoffended with a gun crime.
The department will start their fourth program in October. The grant expires in December.