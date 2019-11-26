SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police will look to stop impaired and unbuckled drivers during a traffic campaign that just began.
Police announced the traffic safety enforcement initiative will run from Nov. 26 through Dec. 2 throughout Springfield. The department is partnering with Illinois State Police, local law enforcement agencies and other agencies in Illinois as part of a increased statewide effort around Thanksgiving.
Police cited stats from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), which said there were 15 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday weekend alone. Of those, five involved at least one driver that was drinking.
IDOT administered federal traffic safety funds to help with the "Click It or Ticket" and "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaigns. This campaign is running at the same time as a media campaign reminding drivers there are "Life or Death" consequences for impaired driving.
More information is available here.