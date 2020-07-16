SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police said they will undergo safe testing Thursday night of the department's ShotSpotter system.
ShotSpotter locates gunfire in the Springfield community by using a wide-area network to detect when a gun is fired. The system then pinpoints the location in less than a minute before Springfield police and 911 are notified.
Police will test ShotSpotter by conducting controlled tests at multiple locations in the city after 9 p.m. This time frame was chosen because it is when ambient noise levels are minimal.
In each test, a sequence of gunshots will be fired at close range into a bullet trap. Police said there will be no bullets fired into the air and there will be no danger to the public.
The test results will help calibrate and fine-tune ShotSpotter to "ensure optimal performance" in the coverage area, officers said.
Springfield police personnel will be on hand at each testing location to be sure the tests are safe.
Police are continuing to encourage the public to call 911 to report gunshots.
Police said they will publish a notice to Springfield police media platforms when testing ends.
"SPD would like to thank the citizens of Springfield for their support," a press release said.
