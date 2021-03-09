SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield police are urging the public to register their outdoor security cameras for the purpose of solving crimes.
When people register these cameras from their business or home, police said officers can identify locations of nearby video cameras and enlist the community's help in collecting video evidence to follow up on leads.
Police will not have access to the cameras, according to the Springfield mayor's office. Officials said the process is for "information purposes only."
Click here to register cameras online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.