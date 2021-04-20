SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department responded to an office space fire at the Springfield Post Office late Monday night.
Crews were called out to the Post office around 10:05 p.m. on Monday.
Upon arrival, firefighters had to use forced entry to get into the office space to extinguish the fire.
According to Fire Chief Brandon Blough, the office space suffered less than $25,000 worth of damage.
There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
