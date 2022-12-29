SPRNGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers with the Hispanic Women of Springfield and the Springfield Chapter of the NAACP want to ensure that everyone has access to medical care regardless of race, ethnicity, or immigration status.
Both organizations began facilitating COVID-19 vaccinations once they became available. The NAACP said many people are still hesitant to be vaccinated because of misinformation.
"Vulnerable populations may not always get the right information and it's our effort to engage people, to ensure that they do have information that's needed so that they're more prepared, and that they will be able to make informed decisions," said Linda Foster, President of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP. "In most cases, once that's done, individuals do take that opportunity to get vaccinated, especially if they are hearing it from someone who looks like them."
NAACP Springfield Branch President Teresa Haley said even though many people claim the COVID-19 pandemic is over, the organization is still offering assistance with vaccines, and providing food to people who aren't able to get any because of isolation procedures. She said the organization has difficulties getting enough tests and access to vaccinations.
"COVID does not discriminate," said Haley. "When people are in need, people are in need. And being a community health worker is another way to help save lives and another way to service the community and give back. "
The Hispanic Women of Springfield organization has also been working to reduce barriers to medical care. One of their biggest initiatives is helping with translation services.
"Most of the Hispanic people over here do not speak English," said Francisco Venzuela, the Assistant Director of Hispanic women of Springfield. "We help with scheduling appointments, translating medical documents, help with translation at the DMV, and other things."
Melissa Villa Nueva, a client who has received help from the Hispanic Women of Springfield spoke with WAND about how she has benefited from the organization. Her quotes were translated by Paola Trujillo, a translator with the Hispanic Women of Springfield.
"When she first got here, she thought, 'It will be impossible for me to see a doctor or get help...' but we were able to find her a doctor to address some of the health concerns and make sure she could understand any of the information she received," said Trujillo.
For more information on the resources offered by the Hispanic Women of Springfield, you can check out their Facebook page.
For more information on the resources offered by the Springfield Chapter of the NAACP, you can check out their website.
