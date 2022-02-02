SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - District 186 schools will be closed for all students on Thursday, Feb. 3, due to continued winter weather conditions.
The SCOPE child care program will also be closed.
This will be an emergency snow day, and will be made up at the end of the school year on June 7, 2022.
