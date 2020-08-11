SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield Public Schools District 186 school board will re-evaluate its reopening plan during an emergency meeting on Thursday, August 13.
According to the district’s website, the School Board will act on the anticipated opening of school currently set for August 31.
Under a resolution set to be voted on during the meeting, the 2020-2021 school year would start completely remotely, if approved. Board members would re-evaluate when it would be safe to begin using a hybrid model at every school board meeting, according to Board President Scott McFarland.
Also, under the resolution, the new plan would allow for small gatherings inside classrooms for students with special needs, individual improvement plans, or who need other special accommodations.
Remoting feeding will be made available at 24 school sites across the city starting on August 24.
