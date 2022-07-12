SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works will be hosting a public information meeting on the Northeast Area Pilot Sewer Investigation project.
The meeting will be on Wednesday, July 20 at 6 p.m. at St. Aloysius School, 2125 North 21st Street, in the gymnasium. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and the presentation will begin at 6:00 p.m. A question-and-answer session will be held after the presentation.
This investigation work will address sanitary sewer overflows in the northeast part of the city. During wet weather, there is too much extraneous water entering the sanitary sewer system that causes overflows and backups. The U.S. EPA is requiring that the sanitary sewer system be investigated further.
The first pilot area to be investigated is the general area bounded by Sangamon Avenue, North 22nd Street, East Ridgely Avenue and North 19th Street.
The City has hired Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. (CMT) to perform the work and inspections.
This is the first of two public meetings planned for this project.
The hearing will last approximately one hour.
Those who are unable to attend but have questions or comments about this project may contact Public Works at 217.789.2255 and speak with Vince Smith.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.