SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield is ranked among the best cities in the country for older Americans to retire.
Among the nearly 400 major metropolitan areas financial news web site 247wallst.com reviewed, Springfield ranked as the 13th best city for retirement.
24/7 Wall St. the "30 Best Cities for Older Americans to Retire" based on indicators that best captured the social, health, and economic climate of each metropolitan statistical area specifically for the U.S. population 65 years and older.
The top 10 cities for retirement according to the report were:
1. Rochester, MN
2. Sioux Falls, SD
3. Iowa City, IA
4. Grand Island, NE
5. Wausau, WI
6. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN metro area
7. Ann Arbor, MI
8. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD metro area
9. Sheboygan, WI
10. Dubuque, IA