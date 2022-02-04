SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awards the City of Springfield with $2 million grant.
The grant is made possible through HUD's Healthy Homes Production Grant Program which recently announced they will be granting nearly $104.7 million in awards to 60 non-profit organizations, state and local government agencies in 29 states.
The Healthy Homes program aims to identify health and safety hazards in low-income families’ homes, protecting children and families with incomes at or below eighty percent of the area median income level. The focus is to remediate significant lead and health hazards.
Mayor Jim Langfelder stated, “The success of our community not only relies on economic development, but on our ability to provide safe and healthy homes for our families. Through this assistance, we can eliminate lead, along with other home hazards, in 135 residences. This work, led by our Office of Planning & Economic Development, is critical in our continued efforts to improve the lives of our residents, neighborhoods, and workforce.”
The Healthy Homes Production Grant Program addresses multiple childhood diseases and injuries in the home and focuses on housing-related hazards in a coordinated fashion, rather than addressing a single hazard at a time.
The program builds upon HUD’s successful Lead Hazard Control programs to expand the department’s efforts to holistically address a variety of high-priority housing-based health and safety hazards, such as mold and moisture, poor indoor air quality, pests, carbon monoxide, injury and safety hazards, in addition to lead-based paint.
“Springfield has more than 3,500 rental units that were constructed prior to 1940 making the city one of the largest areas in downstate in need of lead and healthy homes remediation activities,” said Krista Kolis, Operations Coordinator for the City’s Office of Planning & Economic Development. “These funds will be used to improve the living environments of 135 prioritized low to moderate income housing units single-family, owner occupied and rental units (1-4 units) throughout Springfield over a 42-month period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.