SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A grant of $80,000 is going to the city of Springfield from revenue collected by Illinois marijuana sales taxes.
The announcement came Tuesday, when the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) announced 80 grants with a total of $31.4 million going to organizations helping communities "hit hardest by the failed war on drugs," according to an ICJIA press release. Grants are part of the state's Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) Program, which was set up in the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act Pritzker signed in 2019.
This law requires the state to earmark 25 percent of all cannabis revenue to communities affected by economic disinvestment, violence and "the severe and disproportionate damage caused by the war on drugs."
Groups receiving funding include nonprofit organizations, local governments, tax-exempt faith-based organizations businesses and other community organizations that either service residents of are based in designated eligible R3 zones, the release said.
"Following a successful first year of cannabis sales, the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew grant program is delivering tens of millions of dollars to our communities most impacted by the war on drugs. I’m so proud to see this key equity goal in cannabis legalization move forward and I applaud the leaders in the General Assembly, ICJIA, and stakeholders across the state who made this moment possible,” said Pritzker. “By awarding this first round of R3 grants, we are taking another important step toward undoing the harms of the past, and Lt. Governor Stratton and I will continue to ensure equity is a top priority as the cannabis program moves forward.”
The full list of grantees is attached to this story in a PDF document.
