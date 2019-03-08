SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - There are more train crossings in the City of Springfield than anywhere else in the state.
That is why Springfield is requesting a Capitol bill for over $50 million to help pay for the last stages of the Rail Relocation Project.
The goal is to relocate all trains off 3rd St. and move them to 10th St., eliminating 30 existing crossings in the city.
Project manager Jim Moll said this relocation will reduce traffic delays by 70 percent and reduce the chances of someone being hit by a train by about 80 percent.