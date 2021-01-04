SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Sunday, restaurant owners were able to re-open their businesses for indoor dining in Sangamon County under the direction of the local department of public health.
Although this comes as good news to many business owners, the owner of the Alamo, Barry Friedman, said he worries another closure could be in the near future.
"I would say I've been closed for half the year. I mean it's probably a 75 percent or more hit on income," Friedman said. "When I first heard the news, you know, I obviously thought it was a step in the right direction."
But Friedman hasn't opened the doors to the Alamo just yet.
"I'm just scared after a week, it's going to go back to the way it was and getting people to work ... if they come off unemployment and have to go back on unemployment," Friedman said. "That's what worries me the most."
According to Friedman, there's some risk involved with opening back up right after the holidays.
"I'm afraid it's almost ... not a set up but kind of feels like, you know, let's open this week and the numbers come out at the end of the week," Friedman said. "That wouldn't really affect people who went and ate a restaurant, but we'll get lumped in because we'll be the easy ones to close."
Mayor of Springfield, Jim Langfelder, said he does not agree with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health's decision to re-open indoor dining just yet.
"The individuals that want to partake, of course I'm happy for them. I think, unfortunately, we're going down the same path we did in early November," Langfelder said. "We were lumped in with the Halloween gatherings."
Langfelder said he worries restaurants could pay the price if the county sees a spike in COVID cases due to holiday gatherings.
"I think the way we're going now is similar to November, where everything's going to be open for a couple of weeks and shut back down," Langfelder said. "Hopefully I'm wrong, but if history repeats itself, that's what's going to happen again."
Currently, Sangamon County restaurants are able to operate at 25 percent capacity and stay open until 9 p.m.
