SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield restaurant is temporarily closing its doors after an overnight fire.
Flames broke out directly behind MJ's Fish & Chicken Express. The building suffered roof and back wall damage. It was significant enough to close the restaurant until it makes further decisions with its insurance company.
MJ's Fish & Chicken Express posted the message below on Facebook thanking its customers for their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.