SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A water valve leak forced the closure of a Springfield road Wednesday.
Just before 4 p.m., officials said they closed the center west-bound lane of South Grand Avenue coming into town from the interstate at the intersection of Dirksen Parkway. A leak had occurred in the area.
After equipment is mobilized, CWLP Water Department crews will be working on repairs.
Some lanes will stay closed for road surface repairs when repair work is done.
Drivers should plan to take alternate routes and slow down. They should be aware of construction, repair crews and equipment in and near roadways.
