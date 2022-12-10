SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person has life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Police say shots were fired in the 200 block of South 5th around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning.
One victim was shot in the upper body and is recovering from life-threatening injuries.
Police have the suspect in custody.
Several bars and restaurants are located in the 200 block. Police could not confirm if the incident involved any patrons of these establishments.
This is a developing story that WAND will update as more information become available.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.