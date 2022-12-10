SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One person is recovering from life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting in downtown Springfield.
Springfield Police say they were called to the 200 block of South 5th around 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of two people with firearms in the back parking lot of The Gin Mill and Wet Bar.
When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the scene.
They located a 22-year-old man on the sidewalk in front of Wet Bar who was shot in the head. He taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for surgery. He is now in stable condition.
Police stopped the car that fled the scene near I-72 and Veterans. Those in the car were taken to SPD to be interviewed.
This is an ongoing investigation. WAND News will update this story.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.